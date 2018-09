WTA Toray Pan Pacific Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Ariake Colosseum Tokyo Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (8).

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Miharu Imanishi, Japan, and Anna Zaja, Germany, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 13-11.

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, def. Erina Hayashi and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

