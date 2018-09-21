Yankees 10, Orioles 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 3 2 0 1 0 .275 Rickard lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .236 a-Stewart ph-lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .200 Villar 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .265 Jones rf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .284 Mancini dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .240 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .170 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Nunez 3b 4 2 2 2 0 2 .243 Wynns c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247 Totals 39 8 13 8 4 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks cf 3 4 2 2 2 0 .247 Judge rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .281 McCutchen dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .253 Gregorius ss 4 2 1 2 0 2 .268 Voit 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .304 Walker 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .221 Torres 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .277 Romine c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .244 Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .237 Totals 33 10 10 10 6 7

Baltimore 000 020 240— 8 13 0 New York 200 400 31x—10 10 1

a-struck out for Rickard in the 7th.

E_Romine (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B_Judge (21), Walker (12). HR_Wynns (4), off Loaisiga; Nunez (6), off Cole; Stewart (2), off Robertson; Gregorius (27), off Ramirez; Hicks (25), off Ramirez. RBIs_Villar (46), Jones 2 (60), Nunez 2 (16), Wynns (10), Stewart 2 (4), Hicks 2 (74), Judge (62), McCutchen (63), Gregorius 2 (86), Voit 2 (27), Torres (72), Romine (40). SB_Mullins (2), Villar (30), Torres (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mancini 2, Beckham); New York 3 (Hicks, McCutchen, Gardner). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; New York 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Wynns, McCutchen, Romine. GIDP_Jones, McCutchen.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Villar, Davis); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez, L, 1-7 3 2-3 6 6 6 3 3 90 6.07 Meisinger 2 0 0 0 1 2 35 5.00 Hart 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 7 5.40 Carroll 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 8.10 Fry 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 3.73 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, W, 8-7 6 6 2 2 3 5 97 3.77 Loaisiga 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 5.82 Britton, H, 9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.35 Tarpley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.40 Cole 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 12 5.74 Robertson, H, 20 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.93 Betances, S, 4-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.69

Hart pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hart 1-0, Carroll 1-1, Britton 1-1, Robertson 1-1. PB_Wynns 2 (3).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:35. A_39,903 (47,309).

