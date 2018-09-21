Listen Live Sports

Yankees 10, Orioles 8

September 21, 2018 10:55 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 3 2 0 1 0 .275
Rickard lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .236
a-Stewart ph-lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .200
Villar 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .265
Jones rf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .284
Mancini dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .240
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .170
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .222
Nunez 3b 4 2 2 2 0 2 .243
Wynns c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Totals 39 8 13 8 4 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 3 4 2 2 2 0 .247
Judge rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .281
McCutchen dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .253
Gregorius ss 4 2 1 2 0 2 .268
Voit 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .304
Walker 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .221
Torres 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .277
Romine c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .244
Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .237
Totals 33 10 10 10 6 7
Baltimore 000 020 240— 8 13 0
New York 200 400 31x—10 10 1

a-struck out for Rickard in the 7th.

E_Romine (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B_Judge (21), Walker (12). HR_Wynns (4), off Loaisiga; Nunez (6), off Cole; Stewart (2), off Robertson; Gregorius (27), off Ramirez; Hicks (25), off Ramirez. RBIs_Villar (46), Jones 2 (60), Nunez 2 (16), Wynns (10), Stewart 2 (4), Hicks 2 (74), Judge (62), McCutchen (63), Gregorius 2 (86), Voit 2 (27), Torres (72), Romine (40). SB_Mullins (2), Villar (30), Torres (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mancini 2, Beckham); New York 3 (Hicks, McCutchen, Gardner). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; New York 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Wynns, McCutchen, Romine. GIDP_Jones, McCutchen.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Villar, Davis); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, L, 1-7 3 2-3 6 6 6 3 3 90 6.07
Meisinger 2 0 0 0 1 2 35 5.00
Hart 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 7 5.40
Carroll 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 8.10
Fry 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 3.73
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, W, 8-7 6 6 2 2 3 5 97 3.77
Loaisiga 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 5.82
Britton, H, 9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.35
Tarpley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.40
Cole 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 12 5.74
Robertson, H, 20 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.93
Betances, S, 4-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.69

Hart pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hart 1-0, Carroll 1-1, Britton 1-1, Robertson 1-1. PB_Wynns 2 (3).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:35. A_39,903 (47,309).

