Yankees 11, Blue Jays 0

|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf-lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Grrl Jr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|A.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Urena ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wade ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|R.McGre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshoka pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gardner lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|11
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|New York
|503
|010
|02x—11
E_Gurriel Jr. (9). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Toronto 10, New York 10. 2B_T.Hernandez (29), A.Diaz (23), D.Travis (14), McCutchen (29), G.Sanchez (16), Voit (2). HR_McCutchen (18), Gregorius (24).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada L,7-12
|2
|2-3
|6
|8
|8
|3
|2
|Guerrieri
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Shafer
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Biagini
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Paulino
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|Tanaka W,12-5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Cessa S,2-2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
HBP_by Estrada (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:07. A_40,138 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.