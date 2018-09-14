Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 11, Blue Jays 0

September 14, 2018 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .279
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .385
Hernandez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .241
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
b-Urena ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Travis 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236
c-McGuire ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Maile c 2 0 2 0 2 0 .251
Totals 34 0 7 0 3 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf-lf 3 2 3 1 2 0 .253
Stanton dh 4 1 1 2 1 0 .264
Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .244
Judge rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Andujar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Torreyes 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Gregorius ss 4 2 1 2 0 0 .267
Torres 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .277
a-Wade ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Sanchez c 4 1 3 0 1 1 .194
1-Higashioka pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .174
Voit 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .290
Gardner lf-cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .238
Totals 37 11 14 11 7 4
Toronto 000 000 000— 0 7 1
New York 503 010 02x—11 14 0

a-struck out for Torres in the 8th. b-singled for Diaz in the 9th. c-popped out for Travis in the 9th.

1-ran for Sanchez in the 8th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (9). LOB_Toronto 10, New York 10. 2B_Hernandez (29), Diaz (23), Travis (14), McCutchen (29), Sanchez (16), Voit (2). HR_McCutchen (18), off Shafer; Gregorius (24), off Paulino. RBIs_McCutchen (61), Stanton 2 (88), Hicks (69), Gregorius 2 (81), Torres (71), Voit 2 (20), Gardner 2 (43).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (McKinney, Gurriel Jr. 2, Pillar); New York 4 (Hicks, Gardner 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 5 for 12.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Gregorius, Gardner. FIDP_Gardner. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez), (Tellez, Davis).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 7-12 2 2-3 6 8 8 3 2 55 5.75
Guerrieri 1 1-3 3 0 0 2 1 37 1.35
Shafer 2 2 1 1 1 0 32 3.24
Biagini 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.70
Paulino 1 2 2 1 0 1 21 3.38
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 12-5 6 4 0 0 2 8 90 3.47
Cessa, S, 2-2 3 3 0 0 1 4 52 4.93

Inherited runners-scored_Guerrieri 2-2. HBP_Estrada (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:07. A_40,138 (47,309).

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor speaks with media during port call in Guam

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established