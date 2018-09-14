Yankees 11, Blue Jays 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|b-Urena ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|c-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Maile c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|3
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf-lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Judge rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Andujar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Torreyes 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|a-Wade ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|1-Higashioka pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.290
|Gardner lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|11
|7
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|7
|1
|New York
|503
|010
|02x—11
|14
|0
a-struck out for Torres in the 8th. b-singled for Diaz in the 9th. c-popped out for Travis in the 9th.
1-ran for Sanchez in the 8th.
E_Gurriel Jr. (9). LOB_Toronto 10, New York 10. 2B_Hernandez (29), Diaz (23), Travis (14), McCutchen (29), Sanchez (16), Voit (2). HR_McCutchen (18), off Shafer; Gregorius (24), off Paulino. RBIs_McCutchen (61), Stanton 2 (88), Hicks (69), Gregorius 2 (81), Torres (71), Voit 2 (20), Gardner 2 (43).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (McKinney, Gurriel Jr. 2, Pillar); New York 4 (Hicks, Gardner 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Gregorius, Gardner. FIDP_Gardner. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez), (Tellez, Davis).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 7-12
|2
|2-3
|6
|8
|8
|3
|2
|55
|5.75
|Guerrieri
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|37
|1.35
|Shafer
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|32
|3.24
|Biagini
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.70
|Paulino
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 12-5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|90
|3.47
|Cessa, S, 2-2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|52
|4.93
Inherited runners-scored_Guerrieri 2-2. HBP_Estrada (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:07. A_40,138 (47,309).
