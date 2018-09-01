Yankees 2, Tigers 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mahtook lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .219 Adduci 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .293 Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .291 Martinez dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .251 Goodrum 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Rodriguez ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205 a-Candelario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Jones cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .207 Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 33 1 9 1 1 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252 Andujar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .297 Hechavarria ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Torres ss-2b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .282 Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .298 1-Wade pr-2b-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Walker 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .239 Totals 26 2 2 2 5 10

Detroit 100 000 000—1 9 1 New York 000 020 00x—2 2 0

a-struck out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

1-ran for Voit in the 7th.

E_Goodrum (12). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Greiner (5). HR_Torres (22), off Norris. RBIs_Martinez (48), Torres 2 (64). SB_Jones (10), Wade (1). SF_Martinez. S_Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Adduci 2, Rodriguez, Jones); New York 4 (Stanton 2, Sanchez, Gardner). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Walker. LIDP_Sanchez. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Adduci); New York 1 (Wade, Torres, Walker).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 0-3 4 1-3 1 2 2 1 7 68 5.49 VerHagen 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.99 Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.77 Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.68 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.82 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 10-5 7 7 1 1 1 6 96 3.83 Holder, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.12 Betances, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.54

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-0. HBP_VerHagen (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:00. A_42,816 (47,309).

