Yankees 3, Orioles 2, 11 innings,

September 22, 2018 8:14 pm
 
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 6 0 2 1 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0
D.Stwrt lf 4 0 2 1 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Androli pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 1 0
Villar ss 4 0 2 0 Stanton dh 5 0 0 0
A.Jones rf 5 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 5 1 2 2
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 2 0
C.Davis dh 5 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1
Valera 2b 5 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs 3b 4 0 2 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 1 0
Ca.Jsph c 4 1 2 0
J.Ptrsn pr 0 0 0 0
Wynns c 1 0 0 0
Totals 43 2 12 2 Totals 37 3 7 3
Baltimore 001 010 000 00—2
New York 020 000 000 01—3

E_G.Sanchez (6). DP_New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 12, New York 7. 2B_D.Stewart (2), Mancini (22), S.Wilkerson (2), A.Hicks (18), Andujar (42), G.Torres (15). HR_A.Hicks (26), Voit (12). SB_Villar (31), J.Peterson (12). CS_D.Stewart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hess 5 4 2 2 4 5
Castro 2 1 0 0 0 1
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 2 0 0 0 0 2
Fry L,0-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
New York
Lynn 5 7 2 1 2 4
Green 1 1 0 0 1 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3
Britton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Holder 1 2 0 0 1 0
Kahnle W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:53. A_40,185 (47,309).

