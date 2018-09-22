Yankees 3, Orioles 2, 11 innings,

|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|McCtchn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Androli pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Valera 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ca.Jsph c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Ptrsn pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|2
|12
|2
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|000
|00—2
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|01—3
E_G.Sanchez (6). DP_New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 12, New York 7. 2B_D.Stewart (2), Mancini (22), S.Wilkerson (2), A.Hicks (18), Andujar (42), G.Torres (15). HR_A.Hicks (26), Voit (12). SB_Villar (31), J.Peterson (12). CS_D.Stewart (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hess
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Castro
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry L,0-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|Lynn
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holder
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kahnle W,2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:53. A_40,185 (47,309).
