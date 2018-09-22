Yankees 3, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 6 0 2 1 0 1 .277 Stewart lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .250 2-Andreoli pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Villar ss 4 0 2 0 1 2 .267 Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .240 Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .168 Valera 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .230 Wilkerson 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .250 Joseph c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .215 1-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Totals 43 2 12 2 4 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .251 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .279 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .268 Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Hicks cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .249 Andujar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .302 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Totals 37 3 7 3 4 10

Baltimore 001 010 000 00—2 12 0 New York 020 000 000 01—3 7 1

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Joseph in the 9th. 2-ran for Stewart in the 10th.

E_Sanchez (6). LOB_Baltimore 12, New York 7. 2B_Stewart (2), Mancini (22), Wilkerson (2), Hicks (18), Andujar (42), Torres (15). HR_Hicks (26), off Hess; Voit (12), off Hess. RBIs_Mullins (11), Stewart (5), Hicks 2 (76), Voit (28). SB_Villar (31), Peterson (12). CS_Stewart (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 8 (Mullins, Stewart, Jones 2, Davis, Valera 2, Joseph); New York 2 (Stanton, Sanchez). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 15; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mancini.

DP_New York 1 (Sanchez, Gregorius).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess 5 4 2 2 4 5 93 5.14 Castro 2 1 0 0 0 1 34 3.96 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.47 Givens 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 4.21 Fry, L, 0-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.98 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 5 7 2 1 2 4 93 4.80 Green 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.60 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.59 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.64 Britton 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.26 Holder 1 2 0 0 1 0 20 2.97 Kahnle, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.75

PB_Joseph (5), Sanchez (15).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:53. A_40,185 (47,309).

