Yankees 4, Mariners 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Stanton dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .267 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296 Andujar 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .298 1-Wade pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .183 Walker 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Hechavarria ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Torres 2b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .280 Au.Romine c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .251 Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239 Totals 30 4 8 4 3 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Cano 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 2-Negron pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 3-An.Romine pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Span lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215 Gamel rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .278 Zunino c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .191 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .271 Totals 31 2 4 2 1 9

New York 100 010 101—4 8 1 Seattle 001 010 000—2 4 0

1-ran for Andujar in the 9th. 2-ran for Cano in the 9th. 3-ran for Cruz in the 9th.

E_Lynn (3). LOB_New York 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Haniger (32). HR_McCutchen (17), off Hernandez; Au.Romine (10), off Vincent; Zunino (19), off Lynn. RBIs_McCutchen (58), Stanton (85), Torres (69), Au.Romine (39), Zunino (41), Gordon (28). SB_Gardner (15), Hechavarria (2). CS_Gordon (11). SF_Stanton, Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gregorius, Gardner); Seattle 3 (Cruz, Seager 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Zunino. LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Gregorius, Au.Romine.

DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Gordon, Cano), (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Segura, Seager).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 9-10 6 3 2 2 0 2 76 5.01 Britton, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.82 Robertson, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.76 Betances, S, 3-5 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.45 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 4 6 2 1 3 2 75 5.46 Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Vincent, L, 3-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.20 Colome 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.39 Cook 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 6.00 Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.34

Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-1, Duke 1-0. HBP_Cook (Andujar), Betances (Cano). PB_Zunino (9).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:49. A_38,733 (47,943).

