Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 4, Mariners 2

September 9, 2018 12:15 am
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Stanton dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .267
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296
Andujar 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .298
1-Wade pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .183
Walker 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Hechavarria ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Torres 2b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .280
Au.Romine c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239
Totals 30 4 8 4 3 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Cano 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282
2-Negron pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
3-An.Romine pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Span lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Gamel rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .278
Zunino c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .191
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .271
Totals 31 2 4 2 1 9
New York 100 010 101—4 8 1
Seattle 001 010 000—2 4 0

1-ran for Andujar in the 9th. 2-ran for Cano in the 9th. 3-ran for Cruz in the 9th.

E_Lynn (3). LOB_New York 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Haniger (32). HR_McCutchen (17), off Hernandez; Au.Romine (10), off Vincent; Zunino (19), off Lynn. RBIs_McCutchen (58), Stanton (85), Torres (69), Au.Romine (39), Zunino (41), Gordon (28). SB_Gardner (15), Hechavarria (2). CS_Gordon (11). SF_Stanton, Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gregorius, Gardner); Seattle 3 (Cruz, Seager 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Zunino. LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Gregorius, Au.Romine.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Gordon, Cano), (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Segura, Seager).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 9-10 6 3 2 2 0 2 76 5.01
Britton, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.82
Robertson, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.76
Betances, S, 3-5 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.45
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 4 6 2 1 3 2 75 5.46
Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Vincent, L, 3-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.20
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.39
Cook 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 6.00
Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.34

Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-1, Duke 1-0. HBP_Cook (Andujar), Betances (Cano). PB_Zunino (9).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:49. A_38,733 (47,943).

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone