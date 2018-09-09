Yankees 4, Mariners 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|1-Wade pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Walker 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Hechavarria ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Au.Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|3
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Cano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|2-Negron pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|3-An.Romine pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Span lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|9
|New York
|100
|010
|101—4
|8
|1
|Seattle
|001
|010
|000—2
|4
|0
1-ran for Andujar in the 9th. 2-ran for Cano in the 9th. 3-ran for Cruz in the 9th.
E_Lynn (3). LOB_New York 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Haniger (32). HR_McCutchen (17), off Hernandez; Au.Romine (10), off Vincent; Zunino (19), off Lynn. RBIs_McCutchen (58), Stanton (85), Torres (69), Au.Romine (39), Zunino (41), Gordon (28). SB_Gardner (15), Hechavarria (2). CS_Gordon (11). SF_Stanton, Torres.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gregorius, Gardner); Seattle 3 (Cruz, Seager 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Zunino. LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Gregorius, Au.Romine.
DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Gordon, Cano), (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Segura, Seager).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 9-10
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|76
|5.01
|Britton, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.82
|Robertson, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.76
|Betances, S, 3-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.45
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|4
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|75
|5.46
|Armstrong
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Vincent, L, 3-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.20
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.39
|Cook
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|6.00
|Duke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.34
Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-1, Duke 1-0. HBP_Cook (Andujar), Betances (Cano). PB_Zunino (9).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:49. A_38,733 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.