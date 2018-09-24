Yankees 4, Rays 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .251 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .278 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Gardner cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .237 Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Walker 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Torres 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .180 Hechavarria ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Totals 34 4 8 4 3 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .297 Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .294 Choi dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .265 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .301 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 b-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Meadows rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289 c-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188 a-Adames ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Moore c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 29 1 2 0 6 13

New York 001 020 100—4 8 1 Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 2 0

a-walked for Ciuffo in the 7th. b-struck out for Lowe in the 9th. c-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Meadows in the 9th.

E_Voit (2). LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (30), Judge (22), Stanton (32), Voit (3), Pham (17). HR_McCutchen (20), off Wood. RBIs_McCutchen (64), Judge (63), Stanton (94), Gardner (44).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Stanton, Sanchez 3); Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Wendle, Lowe). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Duffy, Lowe. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_New York 1 (Hechavarria, Voit).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holder 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 2.92 Tarpley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50 Gray, W, 11-9 2 2 1 1 1 2 37 4.98 Green, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.57 Robertson, H, 21 1 0 0 0 2 1 29 2.88 Chapman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.54 Betances, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.60 Britton, S, 7-10 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.18 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 2 2 0 0 0 3 36 3.13 Wood 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 3.72 Yarbrough, L, 15-6 5 5 3 3 2 3 89 3.93 Schultz 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.55

HBP_Yarbrough (Torres). WP_Castillo, Britton. PB_Sanchez 2 (17), Ciuffo (2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_13,832 (42,735).

