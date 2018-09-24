Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Rays 1

September 24, 2018 10:25 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .251
Judge rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .278
Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Gardner cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .237
Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Walker 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Torres 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .180
Hechavarria ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .297
Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .294
Choi dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .265
Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .301
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
b-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Meadows rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289
c-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188
a-Adames ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Moore c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 29 1 2 0 6 13
New York 001 020 100—4 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 2 0

a-walked for Ciuffo in the 7th. b-struck out for Lowe in the 9th. c-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Meadows in the 9th.

E_Voit (2). LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (30), Judge (22), Stanton (32), Voit (3), Pham (17). HR_McCutchen (20), off Wood. RBIs_McCutchen (64), Judge (63), Stanton (94), Gardner (44).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Stanton, Sanchez 3); Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Wendle, Lowe). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Duffy, Lowe. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_New York 1 (Hechavarria, Voit).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holder 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 2.92
Tarpley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50
Gray, W, 11-9 2 2 1 1 1 2 37 4.98
Green, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.57
Robertson, H, 21 1 0 0 0 2 1 29 2.88
Chapman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.54
Betances, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.60
Britton, S, 7-10 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.18
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 2 2 0 0 0 3 36 3.13
Wood 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 3.72
Yarbrough, L, 15-6 5 5 3 3 2 3 89 3.93
Schultz 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.55

HBP_Yarbrough (Torres). WP_Castillo, Britton. PB_Sanchez 2 (17), Ciuffo (2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_13,832 (42,735).

