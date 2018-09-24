Yankees 4, Rays 1

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn lf 5 2 2 1 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 Choi dh 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 1 1 1 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b 0 0 0 0 Meadows rf 3 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 2 0 1 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 4 0 0 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 Adames ph 0 0 0 0 Ad.More c 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 29 1 2 0

New York 001 020 100—4 Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1

E_Voit (2). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (30), Judge (22), Stanton (32), Voit (3), Pham (17). HR_McCutchen (20).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Holder 1 0 0 0 2 1 Tarpley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gray W,11-9 2 2 1 1 1 2 Green H,13 1 0 0 0 0 3 Robertson H,21 1 0 0 0 2 1 Chapman H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Betances H,20 1 0 0 0 0 0 Britton S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 3 Tampa Bay Castillo 2 2 0 0 0 3 Wood 1 1 1 1 1 0 Yarbrough L,15-6 5 5 3 3 2 3 Schultz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Yarbrough (Torres). WP_Castillo, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_13,832 (42,735).

