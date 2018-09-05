Yankees 5, Athletics 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|McCutchen rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.252
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Hechavarria ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Walker 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Torres ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|5
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Piscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|2
|9
|New York
|000
|000
|122—5
|8
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000—1
|2
|2
E_Semien (20), Chapman (17). LOB_New York 6, Oakland 2. HR_Voit (8), off Rodney; Hechavarria (5), off Pagan; Piscotty (22), off Happ. RBIs_Gardner (41), Hicks 2 (68), Voit (18), Hechavarria (30), Piscotty (69). SB_Gardner (14).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Walker 2); Oakland 1 (Olson). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Oakland 0 for 2.
GIDP_Sanchez, Voit, Canha, Lucroy.
DP_New York 2 (Walker, Torres, Voit), (Walker, Torres, Voit); Oakland 2 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson), (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|78
|3.90
|Robertson, W, 8-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|2.85
|Britton, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.94
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.50
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.24
|Mengden
|4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|51
|4.26
|Buchter, H, 13
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.16
|Familia, BS, 5-22
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|2.70
|Rodney, L, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|2.86
|Pagan
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|4.25
|Kiekhefer
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Hatcher
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.08
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Kiekhefer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Buchter 1-0, Familia 1-1, Rodney 3-0, Kiekhefer 2-1, Hatcher 2-0. HBP_Happ (Piscotty). WP_Kiekhefer.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:12. A_17,536 (46,765).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.