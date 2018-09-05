Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 5, Athletics 1

September 5, 2018 1:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .239
Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .271
McCutchen rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .251
Hicks cf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .252
Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Hechavarria ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .256
Sanchez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185
Walker 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300
Torres ss-2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .280
Totals 33 5 8 5 5 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Davis dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Piscotty rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .265
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Totals 27 1 2 1 2 9
New York 000 000 122—5 8 0
Oakland 010 000 000—1 2 2

E_Semien (20), Chapman (17). LOB_New York 6, Oakland 2. HR_Voit (8), off Rodney; Hechavarria (5), off Pagan; Piscotty (22), off Happ. RBIs_Gardner (41), Hicks 2 (68), Voit (18), Hechavarria (30), Piscotty (69). SB_Gardner (14).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Walker 2); Oakland 1 (Olson). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Oakland 0 for 2.

GIDP_Sanchez, Voit, Canha, Lucroy.

Advertisement

DP_New York 2 (Walker, Torres, Voit), (Walker, Torres, Voit); Oakland 2 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson), (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 6 2 1 1 1 5 78 3.90
Robertson, W, 8-3 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 2.85
Britton, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.94
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.24
Mengden 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 51 4.26
Buchter, H, 13 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.16
Familia, BS, 5-22 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 29 2.70
Rodney, L, 4-3 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 28 2.86
Pagan 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 21 4.25
Kiekhefer 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Hatcher 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.08

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Kiekhefer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Buchter 1-0, Familia 1-1, Rodney 3-0, Kiekhefer 2-1, Hatcher 2-0. HBP_Happ (Piscotty). WP_Kiekhefer.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:12. A_17,536 (46,765).

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1862: Union troops discover Confederates' Antietam battle plans