Yankees 5, Athletics 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .239 Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .271 McCutchen rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .251 Hicks cf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .252 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Hechavarria ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Sanchez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185 Walker 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300 Torres ss-2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .280 Totals 33 5 8 5 5 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Davis dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Piscotty rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .265 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Totals 27 1 2 1 2 9

New York 000 000 122—5 8 0 Oakland 010 000 000—1 2 2

E_Semien (20), Chapman (17). LOB_New York 6, Oakland 2. HR_Voit (8), off Rodney; Hechavarria (5), off Pagan; Piscotty (22), off Happ. RBIs_Gardner (41), Hicks 2 (68), Voit (18), Hechavarria (30), Piscotty (69). SB_Gardner (14).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Walker 2); Oakland 1 (Olson). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Oakland 0 for 2.

GIDP_Sanchez, Voit, Canha, Lucroy.

Advertisement

DP_New York 2 (Walker, Torres, Voit), (Walker, Torres, Voit); Oakland 2 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson), (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ 6 2 1 1 1 5 78 3.90 Robertson, W, 8-3 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 2.85 Britton, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.94 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.50 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.24 Mengden 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 51 4.26 Buchter, H, 13 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.16 Familia, BS, 5-22 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 29 2.70 Rodney, L, 4-3 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 28 2.86 Pagan 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 21 4.25 Kiekhefer 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Hatcher 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.08

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Kiekhefer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Buchter 1-0, Familia 1-1, Rodney 3-0, Kiekhefer 2-1, Hatcher 2-0. HBP_Happ (Piscotty). WP_Kiekhefer.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:12. A_17,536 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.