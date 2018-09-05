Yankees 5, Athletics 1

New York Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 5 2 2 1 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 McCtchn rf 2 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 2 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 1 1 1 Hchvrra ss 1 1 1 1 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 1 0 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 G.Trres ss-2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 27 1 2 1

New York 000 000 122—5 Oakland 010 000 000—1

E_Semien (20), M.Chapman (17). DP_New York 2, Oakland 2. LOB_New York 6, Oakland 2. HR_Hechavarria (5), Voit (8), Piscotty (22). SB_Gardner (14).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Happ 6 2 1 1 1 5 Robertson W,8-3 1 0 0 0 1 3 Britton H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 Oakland Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mengden 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Buchter H,13 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Familia BS,5 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 Rodney L,4-3 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 Pagan 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Kiekhefer 0 1 0 0 0 0 Hatcher 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

J.Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Advertisement

Kiekhefer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Happ (Piscotty). WP_Kiekhefer.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:12. A_17,536 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.