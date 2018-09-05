Listen Live Sports

Yankees 5, Athletics 1

September 5, 2018 1:35 am
 
New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 2 2 1 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0
McCtchn rf 2 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 2 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0
Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 1 1 1
Hchvrra ss 1 1 1 1 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 4 1 1 0 Canha lf 3 0 0 0
N.Wlker 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 0 0 0
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
G.Trres ss-2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 27 1 2 1
New York 000 000 122—5
Oakland 010 000 000—1

E_Semien (20), M.Chapman (17). DP_New York 2, Oakland 2. LOB_New York 6, Oakland 2. HR_Hechavarria (5), Voit (8), Piscotty (22). SB_Gardner (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ 6 2 1 1 1 5
Robertson W,8-3 1 0 0 0 1 3
Britton H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mengden 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Buchter H,13 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Familia BS,5 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Rodney L,4-3 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Pagan 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Kiekhefer 0 1 0 0 0 0
Hatcher 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

J.Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Kiekhefer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Happ (Piscotty). WP_Kiekhefer.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:12. A_17,536 (46,765).

