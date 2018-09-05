Yankees 5, Athletics 1

|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|K.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hchvrra ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|122—5
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000—1
E_Semien (20), M.Chapman (17). DP_New York 2, Oakland 2. LOB_New York 6, Oakland 2. HR_Hechavarria (5), Voit (8), Piscotty (22). SB_Gardner (14).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Happ
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Robertson W,8-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Britton H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mengden
|4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Buchter H,13
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Familia BS,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rodney L,4-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Pagan
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kiekhefer
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hatcher
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
J.Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Kiekhefer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Happ (Piscotty). WP_Kiekhefer.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:12. A_17,536 (46,765).
