Yankees 7, Twins 2

New York Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn rf 2 1 1 1 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 0 Andujar 3b 6 1 1 2 Frsythe 2b 4 1 2 0 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 Grssman rf 4 0 2 1 Grgrius ss 4 1 1 1 Garver c 4 0 1 1 Hchvrra ss 0 0 0 0 Astdllo dh 3 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 5 2 3 1 Kepler ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Cave cf 4 0 1 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 1 1 Field lf 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 G.Petit 3b 4 0 1 0 Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 36 2 10 2

New York 000 001 600—7 Minnesota 000 000 020—2

E_J.Polanco (11). DP_New York 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 14, Minnesota 7. 2B_Andujar (40), Stanton (31), Gregorius (23), G.Sanchez (15), Grossman (22), G.Petit (1). HR_G.Sanchez (16). SF_McCutchen (7).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Happ W,16-6 6 6 0 0 0 3 Cessa 2 4 2 2 0 2 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minnesota Gibson L,7-13 5 2-3 4 1 1 4 5 May 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Busenitz 0 2 4 4 2 0 Vasquez 0 1 1 1 0 0 Magill 1 2 1 1 2 1 Curtiss 1 1 0 0 1 1 Drake 1 1 0 0 0 0

Busenitz pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Vasquez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Happ, Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:39. A_21,565 (38,649).

