Yankees 7, Twins 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 2 1 1 1 3 0 .250 Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 2 0 .248 Andujar 3b 6 1 1 2 0 0 .298 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .266 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .267 Hechavarria ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Sanchez c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .189 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .195 Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .280 Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .239 Totals 37 7 11 7 10 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Polanco ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .274 Forsythe 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .240 Grossman rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264 Garver c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Astudillo dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275 a-Kepler ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Cave cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Field lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .193 Petit 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Totals 36 2 10 2 0 6

New York 000 001 600—7 11 0 Minnesota 000 000 020—2 10 1

a-struck out for Astudillo in the 8th.

E_Polanco (11). LOB_New York 14, Minnesota 7. 2B_Andujar (40), Stanton (31), Gregorius (23), Sanchez (15), Grossman (22), Petit (1). HR_Sanchez (16), off Gibson. RBIs_McCutchen (60), Andujar 2 (79), Stanton (86), Gregorius (75), Sanchez (46), Torres (70), Grossman (39), Garver (39). SF_McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 11 (Andujar 5, Stanton, Bird, Torres 3, Gardner); Minnesota 4 (Mauer, Grossman, Petit, Kepler). RISP_New York 5 for 17; Minnesota 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Andujar, Bird, Hicks 2, Sanchez, Garver. GIDP_Andujar, Astudillo.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Bird); Minnesota 1 (Petit, Forsythe, Mauer).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 16-6 6 6 0 0 0 3 91 3.75 Cessa 2 4 2 2 0 2 45 5.35 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.15 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 7-13 5 2-3 4 1 1 4 5 118 3.67 May 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.57 Busenitz 0 2 4 4 2 0 18 6.56 Vasquez 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 5.40 Magill 1 2 1 1 2 1 27 3.88 Curtiss 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 10.80 Drake 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.86

Busenitz pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Vasquez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_May 1-0, Vasquez 1-1, Magill 1-1. WP_Happ, Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:39. A_21,565 (38,649).

