Yankees 9, Rays 2

|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vlzquez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Meadows lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bauers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ad.More c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|New York
|007
|010
|001—9
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000—2
E_Hechavarria (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Voit (4), Stanton (33), Wendle (32), Pham (18), Lowe 2 (6). 3B_N.Walker (1), Gardner (6). HR_Andujar (26), G.Sanchez (17), Hechavarria (6). CS_McCutchen (9). SF_Andujar (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino W,19-8
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Kahnle
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tarpley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|German
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tampa Bay
|Faria L,4-4
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kittredge
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Beeks
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hu
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Nuno
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Kittredge pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd
L.Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Severino (Pham), by Beeks (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:14. A_10,953 (42,735).
