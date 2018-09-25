Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 9, Rays 2

September 25, 2018 10:46 pm
 
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 2 1 1 0 M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 5 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 Vlzquez 3b 0 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 2 1 0 Pham lf 3 1 1 0
N.Wlker 2b 4 1 1 1 Meadows lf 0 0 0 0
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 1 0 0 0
Andujar 3b 4 1 1 2 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 4 1 2 4 Lowe 2b 3 0 3 2
Hchvrra ss 4 1 1 1 Cron dh 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Ad.More c 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 10 9 Totals 32 2 5 2
New York 007 010 001—9
Tampa Bay 002 000 000—2

E_Hechavarria (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Voit (4), Stanton (33), Wendle (32), Pham (18), Lowe 2 (6). 3B_N.Walker (1), Gardner (6). HR_Andujar (26), G.Sanchez (17), Hechavarria (6). CS_McCutchen (9). SF_Andujar (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino W,19-8 5 4 2 2 3 7
Kahnle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
German 2 1 0 0 0 4
Tampa Bay
Faria L,4-4 2 1-3 4 3 3 1 2
Kittredge 0 1 2 2 1 0
Beeks 3 2-3 4 3 3 2 2
Hu 2 0 0 0 2 2
Nuno 1 1 1 1 0 1

Kittredge pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd

L.Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Severino (Pham), by Beeks (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:14. A_10,953 (42,735).

