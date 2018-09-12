Listen Live Sports

Odorizzi’s no-hit bid vs Yankees broken up in 8th inning

September 12, 2018 10:43 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi has given up an RBI double to Greg Bird with one out in the eighth inning, ending the right-hander’s bid for a no-hitter against the New York Yankees.

After a walk to Luke Voit, Bird lined the next pitch deep into the left-center gap. It was the 120th pitch for Odorizzi on Wednesday night, matching his career high.

He was immediately removed from the game by Twins manager Paul Molitor and tipped his cap to the crowd as he walked off the field to a standing ovation.

Odorizzi struck out five and walked three. Minnesota leads 3-1.

Odorizzi is in his first season with the Twins after pitching for Tampa Bay the past five years. The 28-year-old righty entered 5-10 with a 4.57 ERA.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

