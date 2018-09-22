Listen Live Sports

Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

September 22, 2018 1:58 am
 
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Yardage and par for 42nd Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National:

Hole Par Yd
1 4 419
2 3 210
3 5 558
4 4 486
5 4 405
6 4 380
7 4 457
8 3 208
9 5 579
Out 36 3702
10 4 375
11 3 178
12 4 433
13 4 415
14 5 544
15 4 408
16 3 177
17 4 480
18 4 471
In 35 3481
Total 71 7183

