Yordy Reyna leads Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alphonso Davies and Nicolas Mezquida scored to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Davies opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, scooping a pass from Yordy Reyna in the Quakes’ box and tapping it into the bottom left corner of the net. It was the 17-year-old’s sixth goal of the year for Vancouver (11-9-7).

In the 78th minute, Reyna sailed a pass to Mezquida, who took a moment to settle the ball, then punted a rocket into the upper left-hand corner of the net. Vako Qazaishvili scored for San Jose (4-15-8) in stoppage time.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.