Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Young Dutch soccer player dies after on-field colllision

September 2, 2018 4:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A 13-year-old goalkeeper has died after colliding with an opposing player during a match in a Dutch youth soccer match.

All matches at the boy’s club, MvR, in the town of Heerenberg 120 kilometers (75 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, were postponed for the weekend following his death Saturday.

The club says in a statement on its website that the goalie lost consciousness after the collision and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. He died in a hospital in the nearby city of Nijmegen.

Jan Dirk van der Zee, head of amateur football at the Dutch soccer association, sent condolences in a tweet and said “we will be there for MvR.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 Identity and Access Management:...
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire mortar as part of Syrian operation

Today in History

2001: Jet crashes into Pentagon as part of terrorist attack