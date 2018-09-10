Listen Live Sports

Yulia Putintseva retires injured from Japan Open

September 10, 2018 6:36 am
 
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Third-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated from the Japan Open on Monday after retiring with an injury while playing Anna Karolina Schimiedlova of Slovakia.

Putintseva lost the first set 6-2 and then retired with what was reported as a lower back injury.

Also, seventh-seeded Zheng Saisai of China advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Alison Riske of the United States.

Top-seeded Zhang Shuai of China and No. 2 Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan did not play Monday.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

