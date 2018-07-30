Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Stratford University's Tech Talk
 
...
Tech Talk Radio

The 18th century computer – July 28, 2018

July 30, 2018 9:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. We meet the 18th century philosopher who first realized there was a way to calculate using only zeros and ones, which has become the basis for today’s computers.

Related Topics
All News Analysis calculations computer Federal Insights Jim Russ Richard Shurtz Stratford University Stratford University's Tech Talk Tech Talk Radio Technology zeroes

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington