PHOTOS: Federal information management, IT policy group awards year’s leaders

July 5, 2018 11:03 am
 
The St. Regis Washington, D.C. hotel was overrun last week with feds making waves in federal IT management, cybersecurity, mobile technology and innovation, cloud and big data.

The Association for Federal Information Resources Management (AFFIRM) held its annual Leadership Awards Celebration and reception, honoring individuals from organizations such as the Small Business Administration, Defense Health Agency, the Homeland Security Department and the National Cancer Institute. Monetary awards were also given to nonprofits dedicated to a variety of missions such as getting girls involved in STEM and promoting Hispanic heritage.

Click through the gallery to see photos of some of the year’s awardees.

AFFIRM All News awards Big Data Chief technology officer CIO News Cloud Computing Cybersecurity D.C. DHS Digital Government event GSA Health IT leadership awards 2018 National Cancer Institute OPM photo gallery Small Business Administration Technology VA Washington Workforce Your Job

