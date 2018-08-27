Listen to Federal News Radio on your Alexa

Just asking for Alexa to play a radio station can sometimes be frustrating since Alexa has thousands of radio stations built in. But if you enable the Federal News Radio Alexa skill, you will have one command that will always work.

How do I know if I’m listening to the skill?If you hear the phrase below, you know you are listening to Federal News Radio via the skill.“Wisdom served daily. FederalNewsRadio.com. Experience the Difference.”

Enable the Flash Briefing

For Federal News Radio’s daily headlines, you’ll need to enable your Flash Briefing. This skill gives you access to the Federal Newscast.