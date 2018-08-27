Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
...

Listen to Federal News Radio on your Alexa

August 27, 2018 9:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

 

Why Enable?

Just asking for Alexa to play a radio station can sometimes be frustrating since Alexa has thousands of radio stations built in.  But if you enable the Federal News Radio Alexa skill, you will have one command that will always work.

How do I know if I’m listening to the skill?If you hear the phrase below, you know you are listening to Federal News Radio via the skill.“Wisdom served daily. FederalNewsRadio.com. Experience the Difference.”

Enable the Flash Briefing

For Federal News Radio’s daily headlines, you’ll need to enable your Flash Briefing. This skill gives you access to the Federal Newscast.

  1. Go to the menu and select Settings.
  2. Scroll down to the Accounts section and select Flash Briefing.
  3. In the On section, use the toggle next to Federal News Radio to add it to your Flash Briefing. 

Once you enable the Flash Briefing skill, request the Federal Newscast by saying:

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Technology

Top Stories

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast