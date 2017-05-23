Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Technology News

Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » Computer starts go match…

Computer starts go match against Chinese champion

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 3:06 am < a min read
Share

WUZHEN, China (AP) — A computer that plays go has started a match against China’s No. 1 player in a test of whether artificial intelligence can master one of the last games that machines have yet to dominate.

The three-game match between Ke Jie and Google’s AlphaGo that started Tuesday is part of a five-day event in a town west of Shanghai that pits the computer against a group of top-ranked Chinese players.

Computers mastered chess and other games years ago. Players had expected it to be at least another decade before they could beat human champions at go due to its complexity and reliance on intuition, but AlphaGo surprised them in 2015 by beating a European champion. Last year, it defeated a top-ranked South Korean.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » Computer starts go match…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.