Trial set for Amish community members over horse droppings

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:39 am < a min read
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Members of an Amish community in Kentucky may take their cases to court after being cited for violating an ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2qfjV47 ) 13 members of the Swartzentruber Amish sect in Auburn appeared in court Wednesday and were told their trials will begin Aug. 2 if they can’t settle the cases before then. The defendants belong to a conservative sect that rejects motor vehicles and most modern technology and travel by horse-drawn buggies. They believe the bags violate their community’s religious standards.

The city says the ordinance is meant to promote safety.

A total of 37 cases are pending against 13 people.

The judge set a pretrial conference for attorneys July 19.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

