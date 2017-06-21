Sports Listen

Egypt watchdog says authorities now blocking 101 websites

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian watchdog says authorities are widening their internet censorship and are now blocking 101 websites, including some that provide software that allows users to bypass restrictions.

The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression in a statement late on Tuesday said that Egypt has blocked seven additional sites, noting that the number occasionally differs depending on which company is used to access internet.

In late May, Egypt’s official news agency reported that the government ordered internet service providers to block access to 21 news websites, alleging they supported terrorism or reported “false news.”

However, prominent investigative news platform Mada Masr and other publications, such as Daily News Egypt, were also blocked.

The developments come as Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expands his crackdown on dissent.

