Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Technology News

Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » 'Human Project' study will…

‘Human Project’ study will ask 10,000 to share life’s data

By JENNIFER PELTZ June 19, 2017 12:26 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers are gearing up to start recruiting 10,000 New Yorkers next year for a study so sweeping it’s called “The Human Project.”

People across the city will be asked to share a trove of personal information, from cellphone locations and credit-card swipes to blood samples and life-changing events. For 20 years.

The idea is to stream data into a river of insight on health, aging, education and other aspects of human life.

Project director Dr. Paul Glimcher says it’s about “putting the holistic picture together.” He’s a New York University neural science, economics and psychology professor.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

There have been other “big data” health studies. But the editor of the journal Big Data says the Human Project could break ground with the scope of individual data it plans to collect simultaneously.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News Science News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » 'Human Project' study will…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.