Thai police raid ‘click farm,’ find 347,200 SIM cards

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 6:14 am < a min read
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have arrested three Chinese men who they say operated a so-called “click farm,” using hundreds of cellphones and several hundred thousand SIM cards to run up “likes” and views on WeChat, a Chinese social media mobile application.

Immigration Police Capt. Itthikorn Atthanark said Tuesday the men said they were paid according to how many likes and views they generated, each earning 100,000-150,000 baht ($2,950-$4,400) per month. Click farms are hired to inflate an online site’s viewership for prestige and profit.

Police seized 476 cellphones and around 347,200 SIM cards during the arrests Sunday in Sa Kaeo province , about 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of Bangkok. The men were charged with working without a permit and importing the phones without paying taxes.

