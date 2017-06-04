Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Technology News

Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » UK hails man who…

UK hails man who fled attack holding beer an unlikely hero

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 1:50 pm 1 min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — People in the U.K. have responded to the deadly London Bridge attack with sorrow and distinctly British humor, hailing a man pictured walking away from the mayhem holding a pint of beer as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of defiance.

Television footage of crowds running away from the attack that killed seven includes a man in a red top walking slowly with a mostly full beer in his hand.

A picture of the man was posted on Twitter by Howard Mannella, who tweeted : “People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn’t spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!” The comment received tens of thousands of retweets.

Some joked on social media about London’s notoriously high prices. Twitter user Andrew Brooks said in response to the photo: “Evacuate? Well, OK. But this beer cost £6 a pint. I’m taking it with me.”

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Others mocked U.S. newspaper headlines claiming London was “reeling” or “under siege.”

Actor-comedian Chris Addison encouraged people to tweet ways in which they were reeling. Responses included “Going to IKEA for meatballs and maybe a rug,” ”I’ve just had some cornflakes. Off to the pub in a bit” and “Currently watching ‘Sing’ on DVD, might mow the lawn later, going to the local Turkish restaurant for tea.”

Related Topics
Media News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Technology News » UK hails man who…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.