Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Islamic State backers find ephemeral platform in Instagram

September 20, 2017 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Researchers say Islamic State supporters have found an ephemeral platform to share propaganda on Instagram, using the service’s “stories” feature which sees posts disappear in 24 hours.

Instagram is owned by Facebook, which has come under pressure to close accounts linked to Islamic State supporters after governments said they were being used as propaganda tools.

With successive military defeats and its Twitter and Facebook accounts being shut down by the thousands, Islamic State’s propaganda drive is increasingly homemade. But, the analysis found the supporter networks crop up elsewhere.

The analysis beginning this summer identified more than 50,000 accounts linked to Islamic State supporters posting Instagram stories, according to Andrea Stroppa, who is part of the software research group Ghost Data.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Instagram had no immediate comment.

Related Topics
Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.