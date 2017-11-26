Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Navy wants small warships that pack a bigger punch

November 26, 2017 8:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy fulfilled its need for speed with littoral combat ships. Now it’s shifting to small-but-powerful frigates that pack a bigger punch.

A Navy request calls for a traditional, multi-mission warship equipped to shoot down airplanes, attack enemy ships and counter submarines.

The directive calls for shipbuilders to use an existing hull design to expedite the process. The timetable calls for procuring the first two ships in 2020 and 2021.

The proposal calls for no new technologies. That’s a far cry from littoral combat ships and stealthy Zumwalt-class destroyers that incorporated new technologies and experienced cost overruns.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.