Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Researchers use advanced technology to study child mummy

November 29, 2017 2:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Researchers from Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of an 1,800-year-old mummy.

They say the high-energy X-ray beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside the mummy of the little girl. Argonne says it’s the first time the beams have been used in this way.

Researchers say the technology allows them to study what’s inside the mummy while leaving the 5-year-old girl’s remains and wrappings intact.

Scientists examined the rare find on Monday in the hopes of learning more about how the girl died. And they say studying the wrapping materials may shed new light on ancient Egyptian culture.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.