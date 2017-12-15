Listen Live Sports

Artificial pancreas receives grant money from research fund

December 15, 2017 3:33 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An artificial pancreas that uses technology to reduce blood-sugar variation in people with diabetes is one of the inventions awarded grant money from the Virginia Research Investment Fund.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced this week that the fund has awarded a total of $1.4 million in grants to support promising technologies with strong commercial prospects at Virginia universities.

The University of Virginia has been awarded nearly $256,000 for the artificial pancreas. It uses smartphones, insulin pumps and the online cloud to reduce variation in blood sugar.

Virginia Tech received nearly $1.2 million to support two product lines based on patented algorithms that use machine learning to improve the safety and security of wireless communications from cyberattacks.

