Dog daycare owner out after customer says he kicked her dog

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A dog daycare chain says it has taken over the operations of a western Michigan franchise after a customer posted video online that she says shows the shop’s owner kicking her dog.

Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow said Tuesday it has removed the owner of Camp Bob Wow Kentwood. The company says a corporate team has taken over the operations.

The company says it “has a zero-tolerance policy” for such behavior. The company didn’t identify the franchise’s owner.

The four-second video was posted on Facebook by a woman who says she lives in Walker, Michigan. She says the video is from the kennel’s webcam and shows her dog being kicked while he was being boarded there Monday.

