Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Snake eyes: Reptile found in hard drive at Miami airport

July 10, 2018 11:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A passenger with a python hidden inside an external hard drive was stopped from boarding a Florida plane headed to Barbados.

The Miami Herald reports that officers screening luggage at the Miami International Airport Sunday found an “organic mass” inside a checked bag. Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Sari Koshetz says a bomb expert then examined the bag and discovered the live snake in the hard drive.

She says the snake was “obviously not an imminent terrorist threat,” but its interception prevented a possible wildlife threat. The passenger was fined, and the snake was taken into custody by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. The passenger’s name was not released. Neither the passenger nor snake made the flight.

___

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

This story changes references of man to passenger as the gender of the passenger is unclear.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington