Woman who scammed scammer charged with theft

July 3, 2018 10:35 am
 
< a min read
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire woman who answered a scammer’s ad to pick up and ship an illegally purchased computer has been charged with stealing the laptop and shipping magazines instead.

Wolfeboro police in March were contacted by a business owner who said a hacker used their account to buy a computer.

WMUR-TV reports police said 51-year-old Jennifer Wozmak answered an online “job” to ship the computer overseas. But they said she didn’t send the laptop, just magazines. She sold the computer to someone else.

She’s been charged with theft. Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau says she had no affiliation with the original scammer, other than the advertisement.

It wasn’t immediately known if Wozmak had an attorney, and a possible number rang unanswered.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

