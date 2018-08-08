Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

August 8, 2018 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Children’s advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry’s practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.

They say it’s unethical for psychologists to be involved in tactics that risk harming kids’ well-being. They cite research linking excessive use of social media and video games with depression and academic troubles.

Sixty U.S. psychologists, researchers and children’s advocates raised concerns in a letter Wednesday to the American Psychological Association. It coincides with the association’s annual meeting in San Francisco.

Skeptics say that research is inconclusive and note that psychologists have been long been involved in other industry marketing.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington