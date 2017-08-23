HHS attempts to cultivate a diverse cyber workforce

It’s estimated that the Department of Health and Human Services has, in addition to copious amounts of intellectual property, personally identifiable information for one in three Americans. To protect that information, the agency’s cyber workforce has its work cut out for it.

“The intensity, the drive to secure the systems that hold this information is there,” Chris Wlaschin, chief information security officer at HHS, said on Training Cyber Workforce month.

But developing that kind of a driven workforce hasn’t been easy.

“The shortage of critical IT and cybersecurity capabilities exists across HHS, across all industries and sectors. The talent pipeline is simply not there,” Wlaschin told the Federal Drive with Tom Temin. “This is a systemic issue that has to be addressed before we can really bring the full scope of talent and capabilities to bear to protect not only government information systems. but the critical infrastructures we hope to protect.”

He said that HHS currently has a 30 percent vacancy rate for cybersecurity positions. And that’s not the only bad news: 24 percent of HHS’ cyber workforce is eligible for retirement.

That’s one of the reasons HHS is trying to expand its search for a cyber workforce to directly target underrepresented demographics: women, who make up 15 percent of the HHS cyber workforce; African-Americans and Hispanics, who make up 6 percent; and millennials, who make up 7 percent.

“The federal government continually benefits from a diverse workforce that includes veterans, men, women, minorities, students, recent graduates who infuse the workplace with their new set of eyes, their enthusiasm and their talents and perspectives,” Wlaschin said.

But the agency, and the federal government itself, needs to find a message that draws these groups in, he said.

“Government cannot continue to use the same old pitch of ‘job stability,’ because millennials frankly are not concerned with job security or career ladders,” he said. “They want workforce flexibility, they want lattices or matrix organizations, they want to be attracted by cutting-edge technology and culture, and government needs to get better at that.”

In the meantime, HHS is trying to cast a wider net to bring in more qualified talent. It’s using the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education’s Cybersecurity Workforce Framework to identify cyber training programs in an ongoing outreach. It’s also working with the Homeland Security Department on a cybersecurity awareness and education portal. And it’s working with the Office of Management and Budget and the National Science Foundation to advance technology education programs.

But even if the agency can manage to attract the diverse talent that it wants, and hook them with the mission, job stability and satisfaction that comes with federal employment, the hiring process itself is another hurdle, because it’s so long and complicated.

That’s why HHS’ Human Resources department is working to try to streamline the process, especially for entry-level personnel, who may not have as much experience or technical knowledge. But Wlaschin says that’s not a problem.

“It’s not just technical,” he said. “While technical credentials and certifications behind your name are important for some positions that we’re hiring for, it’s about people skills and being able to translate technical talk into non-technical terms. Especially when we’re talking about program management. So there’s quite a range of skills we’re looking for to attract cyber talent to HHS.”

In fact, Wlaschin said, it’s the specialized expertise that comes from interfacing with a particular agency that is far more valuable than the technical skills, which tend to be transferable. For example, the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are involved in global outreach, which requires a different set of skills than protecting the billions of dollars’ worth of proprietary information and intellectual property at the Food and Drug Administration.

“There’s a range of IT skill sets that are generally mixed when it comes to how they’re organized with the operating divisions,” he said. “But it’s our philosophy that our customers, our stakeholders are best served by having the IT folks as close to their customers as possible, because that’s where the real expertise is.”