TSP funds see modest uptick in November, with a few exceptions

The Thrift Savings Plan saw slightly better returns for most of its funds, in November, although that wasn’t the case for everyone.
The fixed-income index investment F fund posted the only negative turn, dropping to -0.11 percent, but did little to decrease its year-to-date return of 3.33 percent, or its performance over the past 12 months at 3.49 percent.
Meanwhile, the C fund, based on stocks from the S&P index, continued to post the highest return at 3.07 percent. However, it still ranks second for the highest year-to-date and 12-month performance.
That distinction went to the international stocks I fund, which posted a 23.44 percent year-to-date return, and a 27.69 percent 12-month return. However, the I fund posted a lower monthly return of 1.06 in November.
The G fund, a low-risk-low-reward Treasury securities option, remained unchanged at 0.19 percent for the month of November. It showed modest long-term gains, at 2.12 percent for the calendar year and 2.33 percent over the past 12 months.
The S fund reported a 2.90 percent return in November, and will likely end 2017 as the third-best performer. It currently stands at 17.67 percent for the year-to-date, and 19.80 percent for the past 12 months.
All of the TSP lifecycle funds saw an increase in November. L Income posted the smallest monthly return of the group 0.62 percent. The L 2050 posted the highest monthly return at 2.03 percent.
|Thrift Savings Plan — November 2017 Returns
|Fund
|November
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G fund
|0.19%
|2.12%
|2.33%
|F fund
|-0.11%
|3.33%
|3.49%
|C fund
|3.07%
|20.49%
|22.87%
|S fund
|2.90%
|17.67%
|19.80%
|I fund
|1.06%
|23.44%
|27.69%
|L Income
|0.62%
|5.76%
|6.43%
|L 2020
|0.99%
|9.23%
|10.47%
|L 2030
|1.55%
|13.61%
|15.42%
|L 2040
|1.80%
|15.71%
|17.81%
|L 2050
|2.03%
|17.63%
|20.03%