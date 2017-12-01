TSP funds see modest uptick in November, with a few exceptions

The Thrift Savings Plan saw slightly better returns for most of its funds, in November, although that wasn’t the case for everyone.

The fixed-income index investment F fund posted the only negative turn, dropping to -0.11 percent, but did little to decrease its year-to-date return of 3.33 percent, or its performance over the past 12 months at 3.49 percent.

Meanwhile, the C fund, based on stocks from the S&P index, continued to post the highest return at 3.07 percent. However, it still ranks second for the highest year-to-date and 12-month performance.

That distinction went to the international stocks I fund, which posted a 23.44 percent year-to-date return, and a 27.69 percent 12-month return. However, the I fund posted a lower monthly return of 1.06 in November.

The G fund, a low-risk-low-reward Treasury securities option, remained unchanged at 0.19 percent for the month of November. It showed modest long-term gains, at 2.12 percent for the calendar year and 2.33 percent over the past 12 months.

The S fund reported a 2.90 percent return in November, and will likely end 2017 as the third-best performer. It currently stands at 17.67 percent for the year-to-date, and 19.80 percent for the past 12 months.

All of the TSP lifecycle funds saw an increase in November. L Income posted the smallest monthly return of the group 0.62 percent. The L 2050 posted the highest monthly return at 2.03 percent.