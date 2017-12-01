Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Your Money
 
Pay & Benefits
 
TSP
 
...

TSP funds see modest uptick in November, with a few exceptions

December 1, 2017 12:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

The Thrift Savings Plan saw slightly better returns for most of its funds, in November, although that wasn’t the case for everyone.

The fixed-income index investment F fund posted the only negative turn, dropping to -0.11 percent, but did little to decrease its year-to-date return of 3.33 percent, or its performance over the past 12 months at 3.49 percent.

Meanwhile, the C fund, based on stocks from the S&P index, continued to post the highest return at 3.07 percent. However, it still ranks second for the highest year-to-date and 12-month performance.

That distinction went to the international stocks I fund, which posted a 23.44 percent year-to-date return, and a 27.69 percent 12-month return. However, the I fund posted a lower monthly return of 1.06 in November.

The G fund, a low-risk-low-reward Treasury securities option, remained unchanged at 0.19 percent for the month of November. It showed modest long-term gains, at 2.12 percent for the calendar year and 2.33 percent over the past 12 months.

The S fund reported a 2.90 percent return in November, and will likely end 2017 as the third-best performer. It currently stands at 17.67 percent for the year-to-date, and 19.80 percent for the past 12 months.

All of the TSP lifecycle funds saw an increase in November. L Income posted the smallest monthly return of the group 0.62 percent. The L 2050 posted the highest monthly return at 2.03 percent.

Thrift Savings Plan — November 2017 Returns
Fund November Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.19% 2.12% 2.33%
F fund -0.11% 3.33% 3.49%
C fund 3.07% 20.49% 22.87%
S fund 2.90% 17.67% 19.80%
I fund 1.06% 23.44% 27.69%
L Income 0.62% 5.76% 6.43%
L 2020 0.99% 9.23% 10.47%
L 2030 1.55% 13.61% 15.42%
L 2040 1.80% 15.71% 17.81%
L 2050 2.03% 17.63% 20.03%

Related Stories

Related Topics
12 months All News C Fund monthly return Pay & Benefits Retirement savings plan Thrift Savings Plan TSP TSP Your Money

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.