2 Arkansas men set to be executed want stays for poor health

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 9:29 pm < a min read
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas inmates scheduled to be put to death Monday in what could be the nation’s first double execution in more than 16 years have asked an appeals court to halt their lethal injections because of poor health.

Lawyers for Jack Jones and Marcel Williams asked the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday to grant them stays of execution.

Jones’s lawyers say he has diabetes and fears he could suffer a “tortuous death” because of a possible reaction with the drugs he takes.

Williams’ lawyers say he is morbidly obese and the lethal injection drugs may not work as intended.

The state said in response that the appeals are just delaying tactics and should be denied.

