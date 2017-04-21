2,000 homes evacuated in southwest Florida amid brush fires

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Brush fires are threatening more than 2,000 homes in southwest Florida, and the Florida National Guard is helping to evacuate residents.

Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement Friday that he deployed the guard and five UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to help fight 100-foot flames in Collier County. Officials said one brush fire has grown to nearly 5,000 acres and is 10 percent contained. Roughly 100 deputies went door to door Friday.

Florida Forest Service’s Clark Ryals said the fire is moving northwest up Inez Road, where it’s caught three homes so far. The News-Press (https://tinyurl.com/mmpkc3n) reports an exotic animal sanctuary is also in danger.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he saw propane tanks exploding and buildings burning where the fire affected a nursery, chemical warehouse and sod company.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com