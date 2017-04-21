Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 2,000 homes evacuated in…

2,000 homes evacuated in southwest Florida amid brush fires

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 6:06 pm < a min read
Share

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Brush fires are threatening more than 2,000 homes in southwest Florida, and the Florida National Guard is helping to evacuate residents.

Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement Friday that he deployed the guard and five UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to help fight 100-foot flames in Collier County. Officials said one brush fire has grown to nearly 5,000 acres and is 10 percent contained. Roughly 100 deputies went door to door Friday.

Florida Forest Service’s Clark Ryals said the fire is moving northwest up Inez Road, where it’s caught three homes so far. The News-Press (https://tinyurl.com/mmpkc3n) reports an exotic animal sanctuary is also in danger.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he saw propane tanks exploding and buildings burning where the fire affected a nursery, chemical warehouse and sod company.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 2,000 homes evacuated in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.