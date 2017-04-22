AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week’s gallery features images of North Korean soldiers saluting during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung; Venezuelan protesters taking cover from police during anti-government demonstrations; A Flint police officer removing a resident from a town hall meeting related to the Michigan city’s tainted water crisis.
This gallery contains photos published April 15-21, 2017.
This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.