California gunman to appear in court on murder count

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The suspect in this week’s Fresno, California, mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.

Kori Ali Muhammad has his arraignment scheduled for Friday morning in a Fresno County courthouse.

On Thursday, he was charged with killing unarmed security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 a week earlier.

Authorities say Williams was the first of four killings by Muhammad. Police say he told them that learning he was wanted for the Williams killing spurred him to try to kill as many white people as possible before he was caught.

Police say he shot three other white men at random on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say they’re waiting to file those charges while investigators assemble their case.