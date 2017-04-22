Sports Listen

Charleston church shooter on…

Charleston church shooter on federal death row in Indiana

By master
April 22, 2017
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof is now on federal death row in Indiana.

Prison records from Charleston County jail show Roof left its custody Friday.

Federal records on Saturday show Roof is now being held at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. The facility houses federal inmates awaiting death sentences.

A jury convicted Roof on federal hate crime charges in December and then sentenced him to death.

Roof went to a Wednesday night Bible study at Emanuel AME church on June 17, 2015, and killed nine black worshippers during the closing prayer. He told FBI agents he was hoping to start a race war.

Roof also pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder in state court and received life sentences without parole.

The Associated Press

