Costs mount despite Waco motorcycle gang trials on hold

By master
The Associated Press April 23, 2017 2:48 pm
WACO, Texas (AP) — Costs are mounting for the Central Texas county where a fatal gunfight involving two motorcycle gangs and police led to the indictments of 155 bikers.

The trials arising from the 2015 shootout at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco are on hold until after a federal case against leaders of the Bandidos motorcycle gang wraps up.

The Waco Tribune-Herald (http://bit.ly/2p5OpBJ ) reports McLennan County prosecutors are sharing massive amounts of evidence with defense attorneys while awaiting tests on DNA samples from the shootout that killed nine people and wounded 20 others.

Work related to the case has added up to more than $200,000 for the county, not including more than $500,000 in costs defrayed by state and federal grants and reimbursements. The balance can be paid over several budget years.

___

Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com

The Associated Press

