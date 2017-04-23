Sports Listen

Crime victims: Alabama is wrong to post personal info online

By JEFF MARTIN
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 9:08 am < a min read
Crime victims are calling for personal information such as addresses and telephone numbers to be removed from Alabama’s court records website.

They say that information should remain private in order to keep them safe from their perpetrators.

A review of Alacourt.com by The Associated Press found the full names, home addresses, telephone numbers and other information of rape victims as well as children who have been molested.

Experts say it can be dangerous for victims to have their personal information online, and that sexual assault victims may be reluctant to report crimes if they know they’re giving up their privacy.

State officials say they don’t have the manpower to review every document filed online, and that court clerks aren’t responsible for doing so.

