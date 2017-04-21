Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Fund launched for child…

Fund launched for child of NYC firefighter killed in fall

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 8:47 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A foundation affiliated with the Fire Department of New York is raising money for the daughter of the firefighter killed in a five-story fall.

The FDNY Foundation has set up an educational fund for 8-year-old Isabella Tolley (TOH’-lee).

Her father, 42-year-old William Tolley, of Bethpage, Long Island, was killed Thursday while battling a fire in Queens.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY’-groh) says Tolley’s death is a “terrible tragedy for the department.”

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

It’s among several recent losses at the FDNY.

In September, a fire battalion chief was killed while responding to an explosion at a marijuana grow house in the Bronx.

Last month, an FDNY emergency medical worker was struck and killed by her own ambulance after the vehicle was stolen.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Fund launched for child…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy culinary specialists prepare bread dough aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.