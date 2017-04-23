Sports Listen

Hundreds remember teacher killed in San Bernardino classroom

April 23, 2017
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Family, friends and the public packed a California church for the funeral of a teacher who was shot and killed along with a student in her elementary school classroom in San Bernardino.

Hundreds remembered Karen Elaine Smith on Saturday as devoted to her students, her family and her church.

Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pTNUgS ) that Smith’s brother played the saxophone and one of her sons played the guitar during the four-hour service in Pomona.

The 53-year-old teacher and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez were killed April 10 when Smith’s estranged husband walked into the classroom and opened fire. A 9-year-old student also was wounded and is recovering.

Police say Cedric Anderson had been unsuccessfully trying to persuade Smith to get back together after they broke up just weeks into their marriage.

