Killings suspect won’t be allowed to go to mother’s funeral

By master April 25, 2017 5:16 am < a min read
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused in a number of killings won’t be allowed to leave jail for his mother’s funeral.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo tells the Spartanburg Herald-Journal (http://bit.ly/2pfWiXd ) that Kohlhepp also won’t be allowed to view the funeral on video and inmates are generally not allowed to attend funerals.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says no foul play is suspected in the Sunday death of 70-year-old Regina Ann Tague, but a toxicology report will be conducted.

Kohlhepp is accused of killing seven people over a 13-year span. He was arrested in November. Several lawsuits have been filed against Kohlhepp in which Tague is named as a third-party defendant after she was given power of attorney over his assets. It’s unclear how her death will affect the litigation.

Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/

