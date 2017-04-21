Sports Listen

Lawyer tells rape trial jury women are ‘good’ at lying

By master
April 21, 2017
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A defense lawyer is being criticized for telling a Tennessee jury that women are “especially good” at lying “because they’re the weaker sex.”

The Commercial Appeal in Memphis reports (http://memne.ws/2pmNhN3) a jury Friday found wealthy businessman Mark Giannini not guilty of three counts of rape. The newspaper said the woman he was accused of raping left crying and screaming.

Attorney Steve Farese made the comments during closing arguments in the case. Giannini had been accused of raping the woman when she came to his house for a job interview. Farese maintains that the sex was consensual and has questioned the woman’s credibility.

Memphis Area Women’s Council executive director Deborah Clubb calls Farese’s comments “absolutely despicable.”

Farese tells the newspaper that his job “is not to care if anybody gets offended” and “smart people will see it for what it is.”

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

